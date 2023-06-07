Southport Management L.L.C. Sells 50,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Southport Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises 6.1% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Southport Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 244.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period.

TBT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

