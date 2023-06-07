SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Increased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,641 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $57,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.