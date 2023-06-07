SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

SLYV traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,363. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

