SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. 188,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,257. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

