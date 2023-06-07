SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 42,788 shares.The stock last traded at $52.48 and had previously closed at $51.95.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.