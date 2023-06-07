Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Spirent Communications Increases Dividend

About Spirent Communications

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1764 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

