Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Spirent Communications Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.
Spirent Communications Increases Dividend
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.