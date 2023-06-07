Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sprinklr updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Up 9.0 %

CXM stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

