Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sprinklr updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.
Sprinklr Stock Up 9.0 %
CXM stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Insider Transactions at Sprinklr
In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
