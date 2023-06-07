Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Up 9.0 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $69,276.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 9.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

