Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 9.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

