SRJ Technologies Group Plc (ASX:SRJ) Insider Robin Pinchbeck Purchases 165,000 Shares

SRJ Technologies Group Plc (ASX:SRJ – Get Rating) insider Robin Pinchbeck purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($13,112.58).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21.

SRJ Technologies Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and distributes a range of weld-free coupling and leak containment solutions for pipeline and process pipework systems in Channel Islands, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Its products include SRJ couplings, bolt exchange flange clamps, multi-shell repair clamps, and bespoke enclosure repair units.

