SRS Investment Management LLC Invests $25.15 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,150,000. Lithia Motors comprises approximately 0.5% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.5 %

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Shares of LAD traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.52. 155,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,111. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $314.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average of $231.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

