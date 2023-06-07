SRS Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,362,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,371,000. Meta Platforms comprises 11.7% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,404,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,159,090. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.44 and a 200-day moving average of $179.75. The company has a market capitalization of $686.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

