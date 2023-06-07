Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 6.4% Higher

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.62. 939,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 781,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.
In other news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 757,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,700 and have sold 39,734,257 shares valued at $255,491,273. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $10,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
