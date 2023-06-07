Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 6.4% Higher

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.62. 939,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 781,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Stagwell Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 757,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,700 and have sold 39,734,257 shares valued at $255,491,273. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $10,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

