Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.66 and last traded at $87.12. Approximately 1,264,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,760,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.61.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.