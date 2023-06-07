Starname (IOV) Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Starname (IOV) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Starname has a market cap of $422,459.75 and approximately $447.87 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

