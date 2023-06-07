Status Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $89.86 million and $1.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015419 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.72 or 1.00113545 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

