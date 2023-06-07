Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Conifer Management L.L.C.

Conifer Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,969 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up 29.7% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Conifer Management L.L.C. owned about 0.55% of Stellantis worth $244,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 366.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377,760 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,939,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,477 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,925,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Stellantis Stock Performance
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
- Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
- A Love/Hate Relationship With The Lovesac Company
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.