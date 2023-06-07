Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Stepan Stock Performance
SCL stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $97.66. 93,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,796. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,983 shares of company stock valued at $748,034 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Stepan by 2,869.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 74.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stepan (SCL)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.