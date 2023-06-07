Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $97.66. 93,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,796. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,983 shares of company stock valued at $748,034 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Stepan by 2,869.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 74.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

