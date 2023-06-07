Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 23rd

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Steven Madden has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Steven Madden stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Steven Madden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

