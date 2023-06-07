Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 5,562,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,697. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

