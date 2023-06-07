Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 7th (AAU, ADXS, AEP, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AUMN, AWH, AWX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 7th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

