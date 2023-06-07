Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 7th (AAU, ADXS, AEP, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AUMN, AWH, AWX)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 7th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

