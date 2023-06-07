StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.