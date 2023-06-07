StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

