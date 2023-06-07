StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a tender rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $62.08 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,269,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

