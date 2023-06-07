StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

