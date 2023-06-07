StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.
Syneos Health Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.
Institutional Trading of Syneos Health
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.