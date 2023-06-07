StockNews.com Upgrades Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to “Buy”

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Lancaster Colony Price Performance
Lancaster Colony stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.90. 79,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,391. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.91.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lancaster Colony (LANC)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.