StockNews.com Upgrades Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to “Buy”

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.90. 79,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,391. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.91.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.