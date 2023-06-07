Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $17.30

Streakk (STKK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $173.03 million and approximately $209,006.73 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $17.30 or 0.00063891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 19.77855201 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $251,537.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

