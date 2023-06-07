Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.31. 1,541,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.