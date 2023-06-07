Summit Asset Management LLC Has $344,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. 11,014,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,453,115. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

