Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 58,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. 2,510,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,477. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

