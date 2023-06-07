Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.03. The company had a trading volume of 350,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,289. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

