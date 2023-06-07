Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,939,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,607 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,091,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,869,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $406,936,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,404,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,792,473. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,363. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $405.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

