Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,236. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

