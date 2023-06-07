Summit Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 255.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 231,903 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 427,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 96,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,867. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

