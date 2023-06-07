Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after acquiring an additional 859,527 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

