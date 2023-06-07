Sunriver Management LLC Has $41.15 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Sunriver Management LLC trimmed its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,139 shares during the quarter. New Relic comprises approximately 8.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 1.06% of New Relic worth $41,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEWR stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. 194,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,557. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

