Sunriver Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,812 shares during the period. Verra Mobility accounts for about 5.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Verra Mobility worth $28,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,823. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

