Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 26500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Superior Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.
