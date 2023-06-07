Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 196,365 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $72,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. 6,002,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,619,709. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

