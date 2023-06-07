Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.42.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
