Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

