Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

