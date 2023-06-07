Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Lowered by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

NYSE TDY traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.19. 179,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,412. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.84 and a 200-day moving average of $417.93.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

