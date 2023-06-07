Terra (LUNA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $221.30 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Terra has a total market cap of $221.30 million and approximately $64.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003017 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001343 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 284,656,589 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

