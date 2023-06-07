TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.79 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $126.61 million and $9.79 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00036993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,748,650 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,774,593 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

