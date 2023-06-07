The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 4,020,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

