The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Buckle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,527. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 1,362.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

