The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,633,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

