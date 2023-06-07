The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CI traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,697. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day moving average is $288.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

