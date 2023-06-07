The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Trading Down 2.7%

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $255.71 and last traded at $256.20. Approximately 186,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,772,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.20.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

