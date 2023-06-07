The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading 1.2% Higher

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.22). 78,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 116,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.30 ($1.21).

The City Pub Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £103.16 million, a PE ratio of 9,850.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.70.

The City Pub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.